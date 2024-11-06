Local

Governor Brian Kemp reacts to former President Donald Trump winning reelection

Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump is joined by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp at a temporary relief shelter as he visits areas impacted by Hurricane Helene, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Evans, Ga.

ATLANTA — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has congratulated former President Donald Trump on winning the 2024 presidential election.

“Congratulations to President-Elect Donald Trump. We look forward to working together to put hardworking Americans first and get our country back on track,” Kemp posted Wednesday on X.

The Associated Press called the race for Trump early Wednesday morning after the former 45th president won in crucial battleground states, including Georgia.

Kemp initially backed Trump back in August after the two men began showing contempt for one another publicly after the 2020 presidential election where Trump lost Georgia’s electoral votes, which he believes cost him the White House.

The former president is alleged to have called Kemp and Raffensperger and asked them to find 11,000 votes, which was the margin by which President Joe Biden won the popular vote in Georgia.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to give a concession speech on Wednesday afternoon.


