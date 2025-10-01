Government shutdown impacting metro Atlanta parks

ATLANTA — The government shutdown is affecting all National Park Service sites, including the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and other operations at popular parks in the metro Atlanta area.

Brittany Jones with the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy the park remains open and accessible to the public. However, all operations and programs are suspended and the visitor center is closed.

Bathrooms remain open, though they will not be cleaned or regularly re-stocked. Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy officials added that no National Park Service staff will be available to answer phones or respond to questions during the shutdown.

According to the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy, “no National Park Service staff will be available to answer phones or questions during the shutdown.”

On Tuesday, Georgia leaders warned about the major impact the government shutdown will have on businesses.

“Prolonged political debates that risk shutting down the federal government create ripple effects of uncertainty in communities across Georgia for our members, farmers, small businesses, global investors, and the state’s long-term competitiveness,” Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce said.

Park officials say any visitor who may need assistance should reach out to CNPC via chattahoocheeparks.org/contact and they will do their best to help.