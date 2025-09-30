Georgia leaders warn of major impact if government shutdown occurs

ATLANTA — With no deal in sight to prevent a federal government shutdown, Georgia businesses are raising concerns about the potential effects on the state’s economy.

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce has called on Congress to take immediate action to pass a continuing resolution and prevent a federal shutdown. Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, said many industries in the state would be affected, particularly companies working under federal contracts.

“Our state’s economy is so broad,” Clark said. “Everything from poultry to research and development — all those things are impacted by the federal government. We did see impacts, particularly in the ad industry last time and the small business sector.”

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff also urged President Donald Trump to work to help prevent the government shutdown.

“President Trump’s refusal to meet with Congressional leaders is driving the country toward an unnecessary shutdown,” Sen. Ossoff said in a statement. “Refusing to work together is not a solution. I’m urging President Trump to work with both parties to find a bipartisan path forward. At this moment, we need the President to be engaged directly, not threatening mass firings of Federal workers.”

“A stable Georgia economy requires a stable federal government. Prolonged political debates that risk shutting down the federal government create ripple effects of uncertainty in communities across Georgia for our members, farmers, small businesses, global investors, and the state’s long-term competitiveness. Delays in critical federal contracts, permitting, infrastructure investment, and workforce programs will harm Georgia’s small towns and major industries alike,” Clark added.

Meanwhile, Congress has moved closer to a potential shutdown as votes are held in the Senate on competing proposals to fund the government.

The Democrats’ proposal would fund the government through Oct. 31, while the GOP is pushing a House-passed continuing resolution to fund it through Nov. 21.