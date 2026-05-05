Gov. Kemp signs bill expanding cell phone use ban to public high schools in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a flurry of education bills on Tuesday, including one expanding a cell phone ban to public high schools in the state.

Last year, lawmakers passed legislation banning cell phones and other personal devices in kindergarten through 8th grade classrooms.

“This common sense step will help both students and faculty learn in safer, distraction free environments,” Gov. Kemp said. “This legislation builds on the work we did last year banning the use of personal electronics in schools for grades K-8. Now it will include high schools as well.”

The measure takes effect in July of 2027.

Several metro Atlanta school districts have already implemented bans on the use of cell phones in class.

Similar to the current K-8 ban, local school districts would be responsible for implementing the restrictions, according to officials.

Some parents have pushed back against the bans, saying they want to be able to contact their children during the school day, especially in the event of an emergency.

Similar bans and restrictions have already been implemented at Atlanta Public Schools and across metro Atlanta.

In December, the Cobb County School District adopted a new, stricter policy limiting the use of electronic devices for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

A law known as the Distraction-Free Education Act is designed to boost focus in the classroom by requiring students to store their devices during the school day, with some medical exemptions, according to officials.