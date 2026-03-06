Gov. Kemp issues executive order to investigate DUI arrest of North Georgia sheriff

HALL COUNTY, GA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an executive order to investigate the DUI arrest of a north Georgia sheriff.

Gerald Couch was arrested last month by Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane and possession of an open container of alcohol.

Kemp is set to have Attorney General Chris Carr, Donnie Harrison and Jeremy Kelley serve on an investigative panel.

Chief Deputy Kevin Head is under command of the agency following the arrest of Couch. Head says the Hall County Sheriff’s Office continues operating normally and is committed to serving the community.

Couch has been sheriff of Hall County since 2012.