Gov. Kemp announces safety plans, tips as Georgia prepares for potential winter storm

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced safety plans in advance of the wintry weather that may potentially hit Georgia later this week.

Gov. Kemp announced he has instructed GEMA (Georgia Emergency Management Agency) and Homeland Security Agency, the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Georgia Department of Transportation and other important state agencies to monitor the winter weather forecast.

“As with any weather system that might impact Georgia communities, we are actively monitoring the approaching winter storm and taking action now to ensure our communities are prepared for any possible impact,” said Gov. Kemp. “Along with state agency leaders, I’m urging Georgians to stay weather aware, especially as they make plans for the coming days. Please make necessary arrangements to keep your family safe and stay tuned for more information as this storm approaches.”

Georgia Department of Transportation vehicles and crews will prepare roads in areas north of and along I-20 on Thursday ahead of the anticipated wintry weather on Friday.

“A significant winter weather event is likely to occur across north and central Georgia on Friday with impacts lingering through the weekend,” according to a press release. “Hazardous travel conditions are possible on Friday and Saturday, especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated roadways.”

As we prepare for the threat of winter weather this weekend, I have instructed state agencies to take action and ready the resources needed to keep Georgians and our communities safe.



MARTA officials said service will continue to operate, however, they will be working closely with the Georgia Department of Transportation and other state and local agencies.

“With the temperature expected to remain below freezing with the likelihood of precipitation, MARTA will continue service to the extent feasible, while also ensuring the safety of customers and MARTA employees,” MARTA officials said in a statement.

MARTA rail service will operate on a 20-minute schedule during regular service hours.

Bus and Mobility services will operate on a modified schedule based on road conditions.

Streetcar service will be suspended until it is deemed safe to operate based on specific track and road icing conditions.

MARTA call centers will be open for regular operations. The Reduced Fare and Lost and Found offices will be closed.

MARTA Rail Service

All rail lines (Red, Gold, Blue, and Green) will operate on a 20-minute service frequency as follows:

Red Line service will operate between North Springs Station and Airport Station.

Gold Line service will operate between Doraville Station and Airport Station.

Green Line service will operate between Bankhead Station and Vine City Station only.

Blue Line service will operate between H.E. Holmes Station and Indian Creek Station

If possible, residents are encouraged to avoid travel in the most impacted areas. Motorists are asked to allow GDOT crews enough space and clearance to continue to treat and clear roads as needed.

“Motorists are also advised not to pass a Georgia DOT truck spreading salt or gravel, as gravel may kick up and damage vehicles which are following too closely,” GDOT said.

For Friday night into Saturday morning, the chance for 1+ inch snowfall is greatest north of I-20, where some of the suburbs have as much as a 50 percent chance for an inch of snow. However, the risk remains for icy conditions, including freezing rain and sleet.

If this happens, freezing rain would significantly decrease the amount of snowfall for the Metro Atlanta area, as it signifies the presence of a “warm nose” in the atmosphere, which melts the snow before it refreezes into ice pellets (sleet) or on contact with the ground (freezing rain).

An artic blast arrived on Monday morning as temperatures dipped into the 20s to begin this week.

A huge swath of the U.S. was blasted with ice, snow and wind on Monday as the polar vortex that dipped south over the weekend kept much of the country east of the Rockies in its frigid grip, making many roads treacherous, forcing school closures, and causing widespread power outages and flight cancellations.

There are also helpful tips on what to do in case your flight may be impacted due to winter storms.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency has a list of helpful tips to prepare for wintry weather.

“Crews are working 12-hour shifts and are prioritizing treating interstates, state routes, bridges and overpasses both north and south of and along I-20,” Georgia Department of Transportation said.

GDOT says 31 brine tankers, each with a 5,000 gallon capacity, are available statewide for deployment to apply brine treatment to interstates, state routes and other critical routes.

“More than 20,000 lane miles of roadway will have been treated at least once by early Friday, with ongoing monitoring of roadways and the potential for the application of additional brine, salt and gravel as conditions warrant,” GDOT said.

Crews arrived in the metro Atlanta area on Wednesday to help bring additional workers and resources to brine roads and highways.

Winter Weather Preparedness Guidance:

Winter Weather Preparedness Guidance: