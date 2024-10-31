Georgia’s tiniest trick-or-treaters celebrate spooktacular Halloween

GEORGIA — From Batman to Crayons, the NICU babies at two Georgia hospitals are getting into the Halloween spirit with decked-out costumes.

Piedmont Columbus Regional shared photos of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) babies all dressed up for their first Halloween. Not too far down the road, WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center NICU and WellStar Cobb Medical Center NICU showed off their tiniest trick-or-treaters.

WellStar says its nurses have made it a tradition to hand-make the costumes for the NICU babies, so families can celebrate the Halloween festivities together.

“In the NICU, it can be a challenging journey for our families. We try to bring some normalcy to a not-so-normal journey for them after delivery. Our team enjoys making Halloween costumes to share with the families and bring them joy. We hope that this gesture makes their hearts smile just a bit,” said Nancy Carper Hall, the neonatal ICU nurse manager at WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center.

So, take a look and try not to smile.







