Georgia’s legislative session begins Monday

State lawmakers are back in session beginning Monday.

As they gavel in the start of the new session, lawmakers are set to consider bills on a variety of issues.

Georgia Governor Brain Kemp has made many issues his priority including relief for Georgia citizens impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Bills on school safety, protecting, IVF and a package aimed at improving the state’s troubled prison system.

In the wake of the Apalachee School shooting, there have been renewed calls for lawmakers to improve school safety.

House Speaker Jon Burns says school safety is key to a well-functioning education system.

Burns says funding increases, improved technology, and even proactive mental health resources will be a part of the solution.







