Georgia women’s gymnastics coach fired after 7 seasons

ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia athletic officials announced Friday that it has fired gymnastics head coach Courtney Kupets Carter.

Carter, who starred as a gymnast herself for UGA, spent seven seasons as the Gym Dogs coach. UGA Director of Athletics Josh Brooks thanked Carter for her leadership.

“These are always difficult decisions, but this one was especially tough because of what Courtney and her family mean to the University of Georgia. She is among the greatest Bulldog student-athletes of all time, and her many accomplishments and accolades will be remembered for years to come,” Brooks said.

“At this time, we feel it is in the best interest of our gymnastics program to make a change in leadership as we pursue SEC and national championships.”

Carter won four national championships during her time competing as a student-athlete. She was the first gymnast to win individual championships on all four events and the all-around title, according to the university.

But her success didn’t translate into titles as a head coach. Georgia has not won a title since 2009 and did not qualify for NCAA championships this season.

The athletic department says it has begun an immediate search for its next head coach.



