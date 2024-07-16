Georgia Tech legend, Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson’s Detroit Lions jersey going into the rafters

DETROIT — Georgia Tech legend Calvin Johnson is being honored by the Detroit Lions.

Johnson found out on Monday that he is entering the Pride of the Lions, which is the franchise’s ring of honor.

He will officially be inducted into the Pride of the Lions against the Seahawks on Sept. 30 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Johnson joins 20 other franchise greats in the Pride of the Lions.t Georgia Tech, Johnson was named a First Team All-American twice. He caught 178 passes for 2,927 yards and 28 touchdowns in three seasons.

Johnson grew up in Tyrone, Georgia and attended Sandy Creek High School.

At Georgia Tech, Johnson was named a First Team All-American twice. He caught 178 passes for 2,927 yards and 28 touchdowns in three seasons.

The Detroit Lions selected Johnson as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 draft and he played all nine of his NFL seasons in Detroit.

He is the Lions’ all-time franchise leader in career receptions (731), career receiving touchdowns (83) and receiving yards (11,619). Johnson had his best year in 2012 when he set the NFL single-season record with 1,964 receiving yards.

Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.



