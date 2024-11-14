Georgia State University officials announce improvement plans, developments coming to downtown

ATLANTA — Georgia State University has announced what it refers to as the “largest transformation project ever,” a new $100+ million plan to develop a college town in downtown Atlanta.

The plan is possible courtesy of an $80 million donation from the Woodruff Foundation. It marks the largest in Georgia State’s 111-year history, and the largest ever by the foundation to a University System of Georgia (USG) institution, according to officials.

“The Woodruff Foundation, one of Georgia’s greatest philanthropic institutions and one of downtown’s most important partners, is entrusting us and our University System of Georgia colleagues to act boldly over the next two years to realize a new vision for our downtown campus,” Georgia State President M. Brian Blake said in a press release. “We are grateful for their support and for their partnership in sharing this vision for a college town downtown.”

According to a video announcement, school officials say the two year project will help develop the downtown area with new dorms, new dining area, gathering spaces, and a newly designed look for the arts and humanities building.

Currently, nine projects are set to get underway in the area around Woodruff Park and Hurt Park.

According to Georgia State University officials, the plans include upgraded sidewalks, a realigned platform for cars, facade improvements to the 25 Park Place building and plaza and new upgrades that cater to pedestrians.

There will be connections to Broad Street and the Aderhold Learning Center for pedestrians, officials add.

“The idea is to create this very comfortable walk between our 25 Park Place plaza and the Aderhold Building,” said Georgia State Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer L. Jared Abramson. “We want to make Woodruff Park a true community space that’s even more open and welcoming to students.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says the project will “breathe new life into our downtown area and into the City of Atlanta.”