Georgia sets new employment records as unemployment rate declines

ATLANTA — More Georgians are working as the state reaches new records for both employment and labor force participation.

According to the Georgia Department of Labor, the state’s labor force climbed to an all-time high of nearly 5.5 million people in May.

Total employment also reached a record level, approaching 5.3 million jobs.

The state’s unemployment rate edged down to 3.4% last month, nearly one percentage point below the national unemployment rate.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes said the milestone reflects efforts to expand opportunities for workers across the state.

The Georgia Department of Labor reported accommodation and food services posted the largest month-over-month job gains.

Professional and technical services saw the largest over-the-month decline in jobs.

Over the past year, federal government employment recorded the largest losses.

Meanwhile, health care and social assistance experienced the largest job gains during the same period.

Separate findings from a new WalletHub survey show many Georgians continue to struggle with debt.

The financial education website ranked Georgia 12th among states with the highest rates of loan delinquency.

According to the survey, nearly 8.4% of total loan balances in Georgia were delinquent during the first quarter of this year.

WalletHub ranked Mississippi as the worst state for loan delinquency, while Iowa ranked as the best.