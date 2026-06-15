Georgia runoff races get major boost from Kemp and Trump endorsements

ATLANTA — A key endorsement came just one day before Tuesday’s runoff elections as Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp threw their support behind Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones in the Republican race for governor.

“Lets get the vote out for Burt on Tuesday,” Marty Kemp said.

Kemp said Jones is the right person for the job.

“Over the last eight years we’ve accomplished a lot, we’ve had a strong ally in Burt Jones. Burt knows how to get things done because that’s what he’s done in the state senate and as lieutenant governor,” Kemp said.

Jones is facing businessman Rick Jackson in Tuesday’s Republican runoff. The winner will face Keisha Lance Bottoms in the November election.

In a social media post ahead of the runoff, Kemp said, “Burt will give the voters a clear choice this fall between four more years of proven conservative leadership, or four years of Keisha Lance Bottoms’ disastrous leadership.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump endorsed Representative Mike Collins ahead of Georgia’s Republican Senate primary runoff on Tuesday.

Trump posted on Truth Social that Collins is a “true friend, fighter, and warrior.”

Collins is facing former University of Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley in the runoff election. Governor Kemp has endorsed Dooley in the race.

The winner of the Republican Senate primary runoff will face Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff in November.

Dooley said in a statement that he is proud to have the strong support of Governor Kemp ahead of the runoff election.