Georgia Republicans will no longer discuss redistricting during special session

ATLANTA, GA — Redistricting will be off the table during Georgia’s special session under the Gold Dome that begins Wednesday.

Speaker of the House Jon Burns sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp signed by the House Majority leadership regarding the decision.

Chanting demonstrators lined the top part of the rotunda as State Senate President Pro Tempore Larry Walker, III explained, “It’s clearly the responsibility of the general assembly to draw maps and ensure that any action we take is transparent, well informed, and in unison with our collogues in the House of Representatives.”

The Georgia General Assembly will discuss property taxes and a way to count ballots after they voted to get rid of the QR codes we have now.