Georgia Republicans set to target illegal immigration after UGA murder

ATHENS — Georgia Republicans are expected to pursue a slate of measures targeting illegal immigration after a suspect who officials say was in the U.S. illegally was charged with the murder of a student on the University of Georgia’s campus, according to reports from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Senior Republicans are considering several still-evolving proposals, such as more stringent requirements that local governments cooperate with federal immigration authorities and stiffer penalties for illegal immigrants convicted of crimes.

The election-year push for new crackdowns comes after the death of nursing student Laken Riley, who was found dead at a wooded trail on the UGA campus hours after she went for a run.

The suspect charged with her death, Jose Antonio Ibarra, is a Venezuela native who authorities say entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and was previously arrested in New York. His brother has also been charged with having a fake green card.

House Speaker Jon Burns, Senate President Pro Tem John Kennedy and other legislative leaders have indicated they will back new immigration-related measures in response to Riley’s killing. They’ll face a tight deadline with just weeks to go in the 2024 legislative session.

Gov. Brian Kemp, who addressed an Athens business group early Monday, is said to be receptive to state-level immigration measures.

He has ratcheted up calls for President Joe Biden to shut down the U.S. border with Mexico and take other steps to deter uncontrolled migration. Earlier this month, he outlined plans to deploy more Georgia National Guard troops to Texas to patrol the border.

“This community, and this entire country, have been rocked by this inexcusable and unavoidable murder,” Kemp said in Athens. “Laken’s death is a direct result of failed policies on the federal level and an unwillingness by this White House to secure the southern border.”

Democrats have accused Republicans of seeking to score political points in an election year. And some party figures slammed congressional GOP leaders for refusing to adopt a bipartisan Senate deal that would have made it harder for migrants to apply for asylum once they’ve entered the country illegally.

They say likely Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pushed to kill the deal to ensure border problems remain a front-and-center issue in the race against Biden.

“If Republicans truly cared about border issues, they’d have passed recent bipartisan immigration reform instead of pandering to Trump,” said state Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Gwinnett. “The hypocrisy is unreal.”

