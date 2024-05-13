College

Kirby Smart’s comments on Kalen DeBoer show how different the Georgia-Alabama series will be

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Kenny McIntosh Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) during the College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Nick Saban clearly means a lot to Kirby Smart. At every turn, Smart has proven to be complementary of his former boss.

That was the case once again last week ahead of the Regions Tradition Golf Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

“Nick’s been great,” Smart told a group of reporters. He’s been wonderful over my career. He’s a great man. He’s a leader in college football and continues to do that. He’s been very supportive of me and my family. Enjoyed it.”

Smart though will not be matching up against Saban when Georgia and Alabama meet up on Sept. 28. Saban announced his retirement earlier this year, clearing the way for Alabama to hire former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer as his replacement.

