College

Former Georgia playmaker Tykee Smith settling in quickly in Tampa Bay

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Tykee Smith Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith (23) during a game against Arkansas at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Former Georgia star Tykee Smith is settling in quick with the Tampa Bay Bucs, a team he had hoped he would end up with.

Smith, selected on the second day of the 2024 NFL Draft after surprising some with a 4.46-second time in the 40-yard dash, explained the background.

“I had a formal (interview) with (Tampa Bay) at the combine and that went well,” said Smith, the 26th pick of the third round and one of three Georgia defensive backs selected in the Top 100 of this most recent draft.

“And then I came down here for the visit and met everyone the staff, I felt like this was the place I wanted to be.”

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!