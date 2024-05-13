Former Georgia playmaker Tykee Smith settling in quickly in Tampa Bay

Former Georgia star Tykee Smith is settling in quick with the Tampa Bay Bucs, a team he had hoped he would end up with.

Smith, selected on the second day of the 2024 NFL Draft after surprising some with a 4.46-second time in the 40-yard dash, explained the background.

“I had a formal (interview) with (Tampa Bay) at the combine and that went well,” said Smith, the 26th pick of the third round and one of three Georgia defensive backs selected in the Top 100 of this most recent draft.

“And then I came down here for the visit and met everyone the staff, I felt like this was the place I wanted to be.”

