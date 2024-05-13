Georgia softball hosting regional play as national No. 11 seed

ATHENS — Georgia softball will host an NCAA regional May 17-19 at Jack Turner Stadium as a No. 11 seed.

The other teams in the Bulldogs’ regional are Charlotte, Liberty and UNC-Wilmington.

Georgia will play UNC-Wilmington at 5:30 p.m. on Friday on ESPN-Plus. The first game of the Athens Regional is at 3 p.m. on Friday between Charlotte and Liberty.

This is the first time UGA has hosted back-to-back regionals since Georgia hosted three in a row between 2014-16.

The Bulldogs are playing in their 22-consecutive NCAA tournament.

The winner of Georgia’s NCAA Tournament regional will play the winner of the regional being held in Los Angles that’s being hosted by UCLA.

