College

Georgia softball hosting regional play as national No. 11 seed

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Tony Baldwin (UGA Sports Comm) Tony Baldwin during a game against Kentucky at Turner Sports Complex in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia softball will host an NCAA regional May 17-19 at Jack Turner Stadium as a No. 11 seed.

The other teams in the Bulldogs’ regional are Charlotte, Liberty and UNC-Wilmington.

Georgia will play UNC-Wilmington at 5:30 p.m. on Friday on ESPN-Plus. The first game of the Athens Regional is at 3 p.m. on Friday between Charlotte and Liberty.

This is the first time UGA has hosted back-to-back regionals since Georgia hosted three in a row between 2014-16.

The Bulldogs are playing in their 22-consecutive NCAA tournament.

The winner of Georgia’s NCAA Tournament regional will play the winner of the regional being held in Los Angles that’s being hosted by UCLA.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!