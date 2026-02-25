Georgia Republican fined as $140M Ponzi scheme investigation expands

ATLANTA — The state’s investigation into a $140 million Ponzi scheme involving First Liberty Building and Loan continues to grow.

Nathaniel Darnell, president of the Georgia Republican Assembly, is the latest person facing a $500,000 fine in the case.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Darnell received nearly $250,000 through the alleged scheme.

“Those funds appear to have been diverted to liquor stores, luxury purchases and political campaigns,” said Raffensperger.

Darnell’s case was referred to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges.