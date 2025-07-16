Georgia leaders call for politicians to return money they received from a defunct bank

ATLANTA, Ga. — One of Georgia’s top elected officials is leading the charge to return contributions from a defunct Georgia-based financial institution.

Brad Raffensperger is pushing to return campaign contributions from Newnan financial institution First Liberty Building and Loan that is under state and federal investigation.

He says the money he received goes back to 2018 and he sent a check for more than $8,400 to the court-appointed receiver in charge of recovering money for those who were victimized.

“Now is the time for every elected official, candidate, or political action committee who received financial support from this entity currently under investigation to stand up and help the victims,” said Sec. Raffensperger. “At the end of the day, we want to get their money back.