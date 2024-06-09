Georgia ranked 6th for lowest unemployment rate in the US

ATLANTA — According to a new study, Georgia has the sixth lowest unemployment rate in the country when it comes to unemployment claims per 100,000 people in the labor force.

WalletHub study analyzing BLS data shows Georgia had 61 claims per 100,000 workers.

In the past week, WalletHub said Georgia also had the 48th lowest increase in unemployment claims in the country.

According to WalletHub, the United States reduced unemployment to record lows last year, though it has experienced fluctuations and an overall rise since then as inflation has cooled.

Most recently, the job market continued to falter, with new unemployment claims increasing by 3.6% week-over-week on May 27. There are currently 6.5 million Americans unemployed in total.

The study showed that while there was an increase in weekly claims nationally, 29 states, including Georgia, had unemployment claims last week that were better than the same week last year.