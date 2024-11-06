Georgia Powerball jackpot winners remain a mystery after prize claimed

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Staff at the Quik Mart along Buford Dam Road in Gwinnett County were doing some interior decorating on Wednesday.

“How do you like the new decorations,” Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen asked.

“It’s awesome! I’m happy for those folks,” customer Kim Jordan said.

The people who won the $478.2 million dollar Powerball jackpot came forward to claim the historic prize on Monday.

The Georgia Lottery says two people are sharing the huge prize. They opted for the cash option of $230,566,360 before taxes.

“This is an incredible moment in Georgia Lottery history, and we are thrilled to congratulate Georgia’s newest and largest Powerball winners,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said. “This is a life-changing win, and we are so excited to celebrate with our lucky winners.”

They also opted to remain anonymous, which is permitted by Georgia law. When Channel 2 visited the lucky store the morning after the drawing, owner Banti Thakkar was sure he would learn the winner’s true identity.

“Most likely they will come and tell us.” Banti said.

Maybe they did. Maybe they didn’t. If the store’s staff knows, they’re not talking. If they don’t know, they’re not talking. Customers who “were” talking say when you’re talking about that kind of money---don’t.

“You think we’re ever going to know?” Petersen asked another customer. “If they’re smart---no!”

The Georgia Lottery says Quik Mart will receive a $50,000 retail bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.