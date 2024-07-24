Local

Georgia Power contractor hospitalized after getting shocked working on power lines

By WSBTV

Georgia Power trucks

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — A Georgia Power contractor has been hospitalized after the worker was shocked working on power lines.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue received a call Wednesday morning about a possible electrocution on Boulevard NE. When firefighters arrived, they found someone injured in a Georgia Power bucket truck.

Crews pulled the worker down from the bucket and paramedics took the worker to Grady Memorial Hospital. The worker’s name and condition have not been released.

Georgia Power said the worker is a contractor from BBH Electric.

“We can confirm that a contract employee was injured while working and we understand they are receiving medical care. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals and their families at this time. The safety and health of the public and our workforce is always a top priority,” a company spokesman said.

