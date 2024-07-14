Georgia politicians react to assassination attempt

Georgia lawmakers, on both the federal and state level reacted publicly via social media to the attempted assassination of former President and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp posted to X, formerly Twitter, twice.

“We are all praying for former President Trump, his family, and everyone at the Pennsylvania rally,” Kemp posted at 7 p.m.

A couple of hours later Kemp posted: “All Georgians join our fellow Americans in mourning the innocent life taken today at the Pennsylvania rally and praying for the attendees still receiving care. I am deeply thankful for the Secret Service’s swift action to keep former President Trump and rally goers safe. This attempt on former President Trump’s life is horrific and contrary to everything our nation stands for. In America, we settle political disagreements peacefully at the ballot box - not through heinous acts of violence. We must stand together to condemn what happened today, and remind ourselves that regardless of how we vote or what we believe, we are all Americans.”

State Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on her X account early Sunday morning.

“Only by the grace of God, did President Trump survive this assassination attempt. Watch this video closely. The poor people in the crowd screaming in terror and then their screams turn to cheers when President Trump stands with fist in the air,” she posted.

Both Democratic U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock posted statements condemning the assassination attempt.

“I join all Georgians and Americans in condemning this despicable act of violence and pray former President Trump makes a full recovery. I thank the U.S. Secret Service and local law enforcement for their swift response. Political violence is never acceptable and can never be tolerated,” Ossoff posted.

“In America, we settle our political differences democratically — not violently. I am deeply saddened by today’s events in Pennsylvania. I condemn any violence aimed at former President Trump in the strongest terms, and pray for him, his family & our nation. We are better than this,” Warnock posted.

Meanwhile, 10th Congressional Representative Mike Collins took to his social media account to blame President Joe Biden.

“The Republican District Attorney in Butler County, PA, should immediately file charges against Joseph R. Biden for inciting an assassination,” Collins posted.

The shooter has been identified as 20-year old Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.