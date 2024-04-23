Georgia politicians make case for new Gwinnett County city at town hall

During a town hall at the Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church Monday night, Georgia House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration and state Sen. Clint Dixon made their case for a new city in northeastern Gwinnett.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the crowd, “mostly friendly, occasionally applauded the legislators’ statements, but occasionally shouted out skeptical questions or voiced agreement with those who did.”

The AJC’s Alia Pharr adds that voters in the “26-square-mile footprint of the proposed city of Mulberry will be asked May 21 whether to approve the new city’s charter — and by extension, the city itself. Early voting begins April 29.”

Mulberry would reportedly handle planning and zoning, code enforcement and storm water management, according to The AJC.

Pharr writes that the new city’s population would total about 41,000.

“With a median household income of about $121,000, it would be the wealthiest city in Gwinnett,” Pharr explains. “The city would also be majority white in a county with an overall population that is about 36% white.” Read more here.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution contributed to this story





©2024 Cox Media Group