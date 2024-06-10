Local

Georgia police sergeant identified as suspect in apparent DeKalb murder-suicide

2 men dead in apparent murder-suicide in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have released the identities of two men involved in a murder-suicide.

The victim has been identified as Christian Chestnut, 37, and the suspect has been identified as Michael Durieux, 38. DKPD said Durieux was a Reserve Sergeant with the Fort Valley Police Department.

On Friday, just before 7:30 p.m., officers were called to Rainbow Drive regarding a person shot.

When they arrived, they found Chestnut suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police that a second man, later identified as Durieux, had been involved and drove away in a black sedan.

According to reports, the sedan was then involved in a traffic crash on Candler Road.

After crashing, that’s when officers found Durieux dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

