Georgia one step closer to banning cell phones from public high school classrooms

ATLANTA — The state of Georgia moves a step closer to prohibiting cell phones from the state’s public high school classrooms.

On Tuesday, the Georgia House of Representatives approved the measure.

State Representative Scott Hilton said teachers are overwhelmingly supportive of the measure.

“Let’s restore focus in our classrooms so our teachers can teach, and our students can flourish socially, emotionally and academically,” Hilton said.

Supporters say the ban would reduce classroom distractions and help improve learning. Critics have argued it could make it more difficult for some students to contact parents during emergencies.

Hilton said the goal is to have the policy in place by the 2028 school year.