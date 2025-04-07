Georgia officials urge public: use 911 for emergencies only

ATLANTA — Georgia emergency officials are urging residents to avoid dialing 911 for non-emergency situations, emphasizing that misuse of the emergency line can delay response times for those truly in need.

The Georgia Emergency Communications Authority is using 911 Education Month to remind the public that the emergency line is strictly for situations requiring immediate assistance from police, fire, or emergency medical services.

“The number of non-emergency calls that 911 operators answer is astounding,” said Amy Ramsey with the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority. “When you’re calling 911 and it’s not an emergency, you’re taking away a 911 operator from answering a call that might be the heart attack or the burglary in process or whatever true emergency it might be.”

Ramsey highlighted some of the most common calls received by operators, including complaints about fast-food service, cats stuck in trees, and frustration over traffic or long red lights. While such issues may be frustrating, they do not warrant emergency response.

“Only call 911 if you have a true emergency or if you need an immediate response from police, fire, or EMS,” Ramsey stressed.

Instead, residents are encouraged to contact their local non-emergency numbers for concerns that don’t involve immediate danger.