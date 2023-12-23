Local

Georgia mayor accused of assaulting 2 city council members during separate meetings, GBI says

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mayor has been arrested after officials say he is accused of assaulting two city councilmembers.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Wednesday that 79-year-old Cecil Giddens, the mayor of Enigma, was charged with simple battery, two counts of simple assault, two counts of battery and two counts of disorderly conduct.

According to the investigation, on June 15, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI to investigate an alleged assault that occurred at a city council meeting two days before. Investigators indicated that the assault involved Giddens and a city council member.

On Oct. 27, officials said Giddens allegedly assaulted another city council member.

Neither council member’s identity has been released.

Details of what occurred during both meetings have not been released.

Giddens turned himself into Berrien County Jail on Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office at 229-686-7015.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this report.

