Georgia baseball works on No. 1 recruiting class as Charlie Condon moves on, accepts Howser Trophy

ATHENS — Georgia baseball has no plans of slowing down, even as Charlie Condon moves on.

Condon, named on Wednesday as the Dick Howser Trophy winner as the best player in college baseball, is widely projected to be a top pick in the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft (July 14-16).

But even as the likes of Condon and Athens Regional MVP Corey Collins and former All-SEC Defense catcher Fernando Gonzalez move on, there is great promise for the program to keep moving forward.

‘I’m going to work sunup to sundown to do that,” Johnson said at his final press conference of the season.

Read more at DawgNation.