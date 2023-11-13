Georgia man who went on burglary spree arrested after high-speed chase

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who went on a burglary spree is now behind bars after a police chase.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said that 46-year-old Joshua Adam Doster of Cumming had broken into a home on Foster Street, with the resident inside the home at the time.

The chase started after Cornelia police officers conducted a traffic stop on Doster as he was leaving the area. Doster failed to stop for officers, which led to a chase that took place on side roads, according to officials.

Eventually, a police officer used a pit maneuver, Causing Doster’s truck to overturn on Wofford Creek Road and eventually brought him into custody.

No one was injured.

Authorities are investigating several car break-ins in the area involving Doster.

While investigating Doster’s truck, deputies found different drug-related objects, including syringes and marijuana.

Doster has been charged with second-degree burglary, six counts of entering auto, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug-related objects.

