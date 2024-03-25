Georgia man shot and killed on Greyhound bus in Mississippi

Jackson, MS — A man from Louisiana is in custody after fatally shooting a man from Georgia in Mississippi on Sunday, March 25, 2024.

The shooting occurred on a Greyhound bus traveling eastbound through Mississippi around 11:00 p.m. near the mile markers 57-61 on Interstate 10 in Jackson County.

Rashad Price, 26, of Slidell, Louisiana fatally shot Jay Jackson, 25, of Decatur, Georgia and demanded that the driver stop the bus so he could get off to escape the scene.

The driver drove to the nearest exit and called 911.

No other passengers were physically harmed during the shooting.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said they observed Price running across the interstate around 3 a.m. on March 25, 2024.

They tracked him down and he was taken into custody without incident.

He is currently being charged with homicide.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is gathering evidence as the investigate the incident.











