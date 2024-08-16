Georgia man charged in connection to death of 23-year-old man who overdosed on fentanyl

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man faces involuntary manslaughter charges after police say he sold fentanyl to a man who died from an overdose.

Sgt. Collin Flynn with the Gwinnett County Police said 39-year-old Emory Clark of Snellville sold drugs to Christian Howell, a 23-year-old who lived in Lawrenceville.

Clark later died.

“The Gwinnett County Police Department is committed to investigating all of these drug-related overdose deaths and if need be, we will charge the people responsible for these overdose deaths,” Sgt. Flynn said.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

According to a new Georgia law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this year, officers were able to charge Clark.