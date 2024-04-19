Georgia man calls police and admits to choking another man to death, setting body on fire

ALBANY, Ga. — A South Georgia man has been arrested after police say he choked a man and then set him on fire.

Albany police officers were called out to a home along W. Tift Street just before 5 a.m. Friday after getting a phone call from the suspect in the case, 39-year-old Romeigus Benjamin.

He reportedly told authorities he choked Edward James Gilmore to death and then set the body on fire.

When officers got to the home they found Gilmore inside with “burn debris on his body.”

Benjamin admitted to police that he killed Gilmore after he called authorities about Benjamin Thursday night.

Benjamin has been charged with murder and is currently being held in the Dougherty County Jail.

©2024 Cox Media Group