Georgia leaders condemn ‘Heil Hitler’ sign on I-75 overpass

Top Georgia politicians swiftly condemned an act of hatred over the weekend after a neo-Nazi group projected a sign praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler along a busy highway overpass along Interstate 75 in Cobb County, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“This land is our land! Heil Hitler and the GDL,” read the laser-projected sign, which referred to the Goyim Defense League, a hate group based in Florida whose followers are behind antisemitic incidents across metro Atlanta.

Authorities immediately launched an investigation.

“This is not who we are as Georgians,” state Attorney General Chris Carr said. “We are a state with loving people that exude kindness. This act and antisemitism have no place in Georgia.”

“Antisemitism is as bad as it has been in nearly 80 years,” said U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee. “Check on your Jewish friends and neighbors and let them know you support them too.”

“Disgusting and infuriating,” said Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman.

“Horrifying and heartbreaking to see this fervent hate persist in Cobb County,” said Democratic state Rep. Teri Anulewicz. “I don’t care that this depraved group isn’t based in Cobb. I am devastated and outraged that they continue to believe they have an audience here.”

Though there has been a spike in antisemitic attacks following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, incidents of harassment, vandalism and assaults against Jewish people have been on the rise for years now.

©2023 Cox Media Group