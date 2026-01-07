Republican state lawmakers unveil plan to eliminate state’s income tax

ATLANTA — Georgia’s income tax could be a thing of the past if some state lawmakers get their way.

Republican state lawmakers unveil their plan to eliminate Georgia’s state income tax.

State Senator Blake Tillery says two-thirds of Georgia taxpayers would see their income taxes eliminated.

“It eliminates the income tax on the first $50,000 for all Georgians, if you’re single, or $100,000 if you’re a married family filing jointly,” says Tillery.

He says they will pay for the tax cuts by eliminating 10% of all current tax credits and incentives.

But Democrats like State Senator Nan Orrock say the state has problems that need to be addressed, and less revenue won’t help.

“Our mental health system underfunded, rural Georgia underfunded, hospitals closing,” explains Orrock.

The general assembly will convene on Monday.