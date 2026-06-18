Georgia lawmakers put redistricting plans on hold during special session

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers will not redraw the state’s political maps during the current special session of the General Assembly.

In a surprise announcement Wednesday, Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns said lawmakers will not move forward with redistricting efforts at this time, saying any future changes should be handled in a deliberate manner.

“Just as we do with every other issue that comes before the House,” Burns said.

Burns said lawmakers want any changes to be made “the Georgia way.”

“Responsibly, transparently, and with ample opportunity for public input,” Burns said.

The decision drew applause from demonstrators inside the State Capitol.

Democratic Senate Leader Harold Jones called the announcement a victory but said he does not believe the issue is settled permanently.

“They’ll try to do it again if they believe they can get away with it. 100% they will try to do that,” Jones said.

Jones said Democrats will continue opposing any future redistricting efforts.

“We’re going to continue to push our issues and we’re going to continue to make sure the people of Georgia realize what was at stake, and what continues to be at stake quite frankly,” Jones said.

Jones also suggested public opposition played a role in the decision.

“People stood up, and I think they saw that and they actually backed down,” Jones said.

In a statement, Gov. Brian Kemp said he does not believe there is a reason to delay the redistricting process but acknowledged it is within the legislature’s authority to defer the issue.

Lawmakers still have several items to address during the special session, including property taxes and the use of QR codes on future state ballots.