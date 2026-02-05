Local

Georgia lawmakers push legislation to improve student literacy

Kindergarten teacher Christin Labriola reads the book "Dumpling Soup" to her class, incorporating Asian American and Pacific Islander subjects in her class at Webster Hill Elementary School in West Hartford, Conn., on Dec. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) (Jessica Hill/AP)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A bipartisan effort is underway at the state Capitol to address student literacy in Georgia.

House Education Committee Chairman Chris Erwin says the proposed legislation would place literacy coaches in every public school to assist students in kindergarten through third grade. “If you can’t read, we’re coming to help,” Erwin said.

The measure would also make kindergarten mandatory and give schools the authority to retain students who are not reading at grade level.

House Speaker Jon Burns, a supporter of the legislation, added, “the time for decisive, bold action is now, not later when it is too late for countless students.”

