Atlanta Public Schools creates Literacy Council

ATLANTA — Concerned that for the last ten years, only one third of Atlanta’s students are proficient in literacy, Atlanta schools are looking toward a new approach in the early years.

The Atlanta Public Schools have created a literacy council made up of experts in the field of literacy and community leaders to help build a stronger foundation for students by Third grade. Mincey says this is not just a Third grade problem, but one that begins even before getting to Kindergarten.

Dr. Shavaun Mincey says the group has high hopes to try to build a better foundation when it comes to reading, writing, speaking, and listening.

“I do think that we can accelerate and fill some gaps in the school setting” Dr. Mincey says. “But in the literacy council, that is a part we can plan together.”

Mincey says it does begin at home, and parents can help their children by reading to them.