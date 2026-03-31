Georgia lawmakers consider reducing funding for online college classes

ATLANTA — As the legislative session nears its end, Georgia lawmakers are considering reducing funding for online classes within the University System of Georgia.

The Georgia Senate’s version of the budget would provide slightly less funding for online courses than in previous years. Some lawmakers argue that virtual classes should cost less because they do not carry the same overhead as in-person instruction.

Opponents of the proposal say online courses remain in high demand and cost the same to operate as traditional classes.

University of North Georgia professor Matthew Boedy says students continue to choose both formats based on their needs.

“Students chose online or in-person for different reasons, and the University System a couple of years ago, it wasn’t that long ago, that it decided to charge the same amount; and I think that’s the key sign there,” Boedy said.

Boedy also says many students are combining in-person and online courses.

“Many students are mixing and matching their schedules with in-person and online, even when they live on campus,” he said.

Supporters of the proposed cuts maintain that virtual instruction should be less expensive due to fewer overhead costs.

But Boedy disagrees.

“The University System charges the same amount for online courses as they do for in-person as they think it costs the same,” he said.

Lawmakers have until Thursday April 2, the final day of the legislative session known as Sine Die, to finalize the state budget.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.