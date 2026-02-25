Georgia lawmakers consider bills to expand student protest rights after ICE walkouts

ATLANTA — After recent demonstrations against ICE led to disciplinary action against students in Georgia, state lawmakers are considering legislation that would give high school students more rights to protest and engage in political activity.

Several bills making their way under the Gold Dome address recent walkouts in metro Atlanta schools to protest ICE operations.

State Senator Rashaun Kemp says his legislation would give students an excused absence for political activity.

“Regardless of what your ideology is, students should be encouraged to participate in civic engagement,” Kemp said.

Kemp says the bill is in response to disciplinary action handed down to students who engaged in walkouts.

“No matter what you believe in, you should want that from our students in high schools today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Georgia Senate Republicans have proposed legislation in honor of Charlie Kirk to support free speech on campuses.

Senator Ben Watson says districts will still have some leeway.

“Enforcement will be on the school side,” Watson said.

Watson’s bill would also allow students to wear clothing that displays political messages.

“In schools to allow political and non-political, Christian and non-Christian organizations to form in schools,” Watson said.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say the measures are aimed at guaranteeing students the right to engage in political activity on campus and get involved in politics.

Michelle, one of the Cobb County students who was recently disciplined for participating in a walkout against ICE, says she supports the proposed legislation.

“I feel that students should be able to take part in our democracy and honestly protest what we need to protest,” she said.

The measures are still awaiting Senate votes.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.