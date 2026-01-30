Georgia House Republicans propose plan to eliminate property taxes on primary residences

ATLANTA — State House Republicans have unveiled a proposal to eliminate property taxes on a primary residence in Georgia by 2032.

Supporters say the measure would require significant bipartisan support to pass. State Rep. Shawn Blackmon says he believes lawmakers can get the necessary votes from across the aisle.

“We don’t see homeownership as an issue for the Senate or the House or a Republican or a Democrat. We see it as a Georgia issue, and it’s an issue for all Americans really,” Blackmon said.

Under the proposal rolled out this week, property taxes on a primary residence would be eliminated in all of Georgia’s counties by 2032. Property taxes are currently used by cities and counties to fund their operations. Blackmon says the plan would change how local governments are funded.

“I think it does rethink the way we fund local governments, and that’s part of what we’re doing here,” Blackmon said.

House Speaker Jon Burns says some homeowners have seen significant increases in property tax assessments in recent years.

“No one should ever face the loss of their home because they can’t afford to pay rent to the government,” Burns said.

Opponents of the proposal warn eliminating property taxes could harm local governments and lead to higher sales taxes. Data from the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia shows the plan could result in an estimated $5 billion in revenue losses. The association says local governments would have to find ways to replace that funding, which could include raising sales taxes.

Opponents also raise concerns about potential impacts on funding for public schools and other essential services. They argue higher taxes elsewhere could disproportionately affect non-homeowners.

If approved, the proposal would require a constitutional amendment.

Georgia is not the only state considering such a move. Legislatures in Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas are weighing similar concepts. North Dakota lawmakers have already tapped oil revenues to offer expanded tax credits for property owners.

Supporters say the proposal is needed as property taxes rise alongside increasing property values. Lawmakers say further discussion on the plan is expected.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.