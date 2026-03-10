Georgia House approves $38B state budget including funding for education, safety

ATLANTA — The Georgia House approved a $38 billion state budget for the 2027 fiscal year on Tuesday, including millions going to literacy coaches, school safety, and other education priorities.

House Speaker Jon Burns says the plan addresses many key priorities for the state.

“We’re proud that all Georgians can support this budget, whether it’s healthcare, education, literacy, infrastructure, and public safety,” Burns said.

The budget is the only bill lawmakers are required to pass before the end of the session on April 2.

“I believe and I know when we look at the budget, it uplifts every community and every citizen across our state, no matter where you are from in this state,” he added.

The measure will now move to the Senate for consideration.

Last week, Gov. Kemp signed the state’s amended budget, which includes about $2 billion in income and property tax relief.