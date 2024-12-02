Georgia Gwinnett College re-opening its student aid center

LAWRENCEVILLE — One metro Atlanta college is re-opening its federal student aid help center following high demand earlier this year.

Georgia Gwinnett College first launched its Federal Student Aid Completion Center earlier this year to help current and future students with applications for student grants, loans, and more.

A federal delay in the application process last year left students scrambling to complete the application. The college says it helped more than 600 students between April and August. The center was open a month longer than expected.

While delays are not expected with the new round of applications, the college says it is dedicated to helping students. The center is open Monday through Thursday on the school’s Lawrenceville campus.



