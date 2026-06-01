Georgia gas tax suspension set to expire June 2

ATLANTA — Georgia drivers could soon see higher prices at the pump despite a recent decline in gas prices statewide.

After peaking ahead of the Memorial Day holiday, gas prices have dropped slightly across Georgia. The statewide average now stands at $3.86 per gallon.

The decrease could be short-lived, however, as Gov. Brian Kemp’s suspension of the state’s gas tax is scheduled to expire at midnight on June 2.

The tax break currently reduces the cost of gasoline by about 33 cents per gallon.

In March, Kemp suspended the state’s gas tax for 60 days. In mid-May, he announced an extension through June 2 to cover the Memorial Day travel period.

So far, there has been no indication from the governor’s office that another extension is being considered.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.