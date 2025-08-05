Georgia food stamp call center expected to reboot following cyberattack

ATLANTA — The call center supporting Georgia’s food stamp program is expected to come back online after a recent cyberattack forced it offline over the weekend.

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) says unusual activity was first detected in the system on Monday, July 28. The agency immediately contacted the third-party company that operates the call center, which launched an investigation and took the system offline as a precaution.

While the investigation continues, DHS says an unspecified number of EBT cardholders will have their cards temporarily locked due to the suspicious activity. Officials are urging all EBT users to download the free ConnectEBT app, which allows users to manually lock their cards when not in use for added security.

DHS says a system reboot is underway and normal operations are expected to resume soon.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story