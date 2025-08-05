Local

Georgia food stamp call center expected to reboot following cyberattack

By WSB Radio News Staff
(WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The call center supporting Georgia’s food stamp program is expected to come back online after a recent cyberattack forced it offline over the weekend.

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) says unusual activity was first detected in the system on Monday, July 28. The agency immediately contacted the third-party company that operates the call center, which launched an investigation and took the system offline as a precaution.

While the investigation continues, DHS says an unspecified number of EBT cardholders will have their cards temporarily locked due to the suspicious activity. Officials are urging all EBT users to download the free ConnectEBT app, which allows users to manually lock their cards when not in use for added security.

DHS says a system reboot is underway and normal operations are expected to resume soon.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!