Georgia SNAP program call center hit with cyberattack

ATLANTA, GA — The call center for Georgia’s food stamp program is hit with a cyberattack, the Georgia Department of Human Services confirms Friday.

DHS Officials say the attack targeting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program occurred on Monday.

The call center is run by a contracted company, Conduent, which has deployed interim security measures.

In the attack, the company, which runs the interactive voice response call center for Georgia’s Electronic Benefit Transfer recipients, suffered bots that were trying to infiltrate and access accounts.

It’s not clear how many accounts may have been impacted due to the cyberattack.

Conduent is investigating the breach and is waiting to hear back from the state with its findings of the incident.

In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News, Conduent said:

“On Monday, July 28, Conduent’s Interactive Voice Response (IVR) – a phone system that allows individuals to call for information about their accounts – detected an unusual spike in inbound calls. Such attempts are often experienced in a call center environment and Conduent, at the State of Georgia’s request, took steps to block suspicious activity. We will continue to monitor the situation closely. Conduent values its partnership with the State of Georgia and is committed to delivering benefits to those individuals and families who need them.

There is a new security feature for cardholders to easily lock and unlock their EBT cards between purchases by using the new ConnectEBT app. This feature allows customers to choose where their cards are locked – everywhere, including Georgia, or only outside the State of Georgia. Additionally, the app offers an automatic lock feature after a specified amount of time determined by the customer.

Customers can download the ConnectEBT app on their Android or Apple device today from their device’s app store. Once the app is installed, customers can register a new account or log in using their ConnectEBT client website username and password."