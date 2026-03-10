Georgia farmers feeling impacts of Middle East conflict

ATLANTA — Georgia farmers are feeling the effects of the Middle East conflict, with rising fertilizer prices driving concern across the state.

During a visit to Georgia on Tuesday, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the Trump Administration is exploring ways to provide relief.

“We will not rest until we fully understand what is happening,” Rollins said, adding that nothing is off the table when it comes to assisting farmers.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is also considering suspending the state’s gas tax as prices climb in response to the ongoing conflict.