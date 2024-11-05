Local

Georgia Election: Two Cobb County polling locations to stay open 20 minutes longer

COBB COUNTY, GA — Two polling locations in Cobb County will remain open an additional 20 minutes after a judge approved a court order to provide the extension.

According to county officials, the precincts at Mount Paran Church of God, 1700 Allgood Rd NE and at Kell High School, 4770 Lee Waters Road will be open until 7:20 p.m. after delays in the morning from equipment issues.

Officials said “Voters should be aware that, due to federal races on the ballot, anyone casting a ballot at these precincts during the extended hours will need to vote via a provisional ballot.”

