Georgia economy experts say cash reserves are increasing ahead of 2025 fiscal year

ATLANTA — Georgia economy experts say the state is in good position financially as the 2024 year is closer to ending.

Georgia officials say the state has nearly $16 and-a-half billion in reserves.

According to Danny Kanso with the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, lawmakers are in a good position to invest in longer-term goals when the next session begins in January 2025.

“For multiple years, we’ve seen these multi-billion dollar surpluses and the state has been really hesitant to spend those down,” Kanso said.

Officials encourage additional family-friendly tax relief and programs such as a child care trust fund.

According to financial experts, Georgia spent $37.8 billion in state money in the 2023 budget year that ended on June 30. However, the state collected $38.2 billion in revenue.